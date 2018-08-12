Cape Town - No sign has been found of a Hout Bay fisherman who went missing this weekend, although his two companions have been found, the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) said on Sunday.

At 8.40am on Saturday, NSRI Hout Bay launched the sea rescue craft Nadine Gordimer and Albie Matthews, NSRI Kommetjie launched the sea rescue craft Il Batello, and two NSRI sea rescue vehicles from Hout Bay and from Kommetjie were activated with shore crew, NSRI spokesman Craig Lambinon said.

The EMS/AMS Skymed rescue helicopter with a Western Cape government health emergency medical services (EMS) rescue diver on board was also activated. A search was conducted for a missing fishing boat reportedly with three local fishermen on board in Hout Bay, he said.

Concerned family had raised the alarm reporting that the boat was overdue since Friday night. During the search operation it was confirmed that the boat and two of the fishermen had been accounted for and were ashore. The third fishermen remained missing.

Despite an extensive search no sign of the missing man had been found. NSRI Hout Bay continued an ongoing search operation on Sunday, Lambinon said.

African News Agency (ANA)