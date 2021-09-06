Search for four Covid-19 bodies dumped into stream in alleged mob justice continues

Cape Town – Mfuleni police are probing claims that the bodies of four youths dumped into a stream that runs across the Covid-19 informal settlement in Driftsands were victims of a mob justice. Police divers were called out to the area late on Saturday afternoon, Western Cape police spokesperson Brigadier Novella Potelwa said. The quartet are aged between 15 and 24, and were accused of having broken into homes.

’’Their search led to the retrieval of a body of an unidentified man (not linked to the four missing youths) early on Saturday evening. Meanwhile, on Sunday morning police resumed the search along the banks of the river stream. ’’Due to rainy weather conditions that caused the water levels to rise, a search inside the river stream by police divers proved difficult to execute. ’’Another body was recovered from the water by police divers on Sunday afternoon. Family members of two youths (siblings) who went missing on Saturday afternoon reported them missing at Mfuleni police station,’’ Potelwa said.

Police will continue with the search. Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact police on 08600 10111. Meanwhile, four people were shot dead and one was injured when armed men entered a property and opened fire at a shack in Wellington on Sunday morning. Potelwa said reports indicate that gunmen clad in black, with their faces concealed, had entered a property in Mnandi Street, Newrest, and approached a shack at the back of the premises.