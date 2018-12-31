File picture: Supplied

Cape Town - A 45-year-old paddle-skier went missing at Strandfontein in Cape Town on Sunday, the National Sea Rescue Institute said. Eyewitnesses saw the man fall out his paddle-ski and disappear under water just before 4 pm, the NSRI said.

A search was launched with a sea rescue craft, jet-skis, police divers and a medical rescue helicopter hut the man has not been found. His paddle-ski was recovered.

"Police divers, Fire and Rescue Services dive unit and NSRI Strandfontein are continuing in an ongoing search and recovery operation," Vaughn Seconds, the NSRI commander at Strandfontein, said.

Earlier on Sunday in Wilderness, a tourist from Potchefstroom, Henrietta Boonzaaier, wrote her cell phone number in the beach sand after a German paraglider crashed into a rock face.

The NSRI said the injured paraglider called Boonzaaier and when its rescue team arrived at the scene it was able to locate him as a result of the phone call to her.

