Murdered Ukrainian tourist Ivan Ivanov pictured with his wife Tina and one of their three children. Picture: Supplied

Cape Town - A second suspect has been arrested in connection with the murder of a Ukrainian tourist who was stabbed to death at the weekend. The 43-year-old hiker, Ivan Ivanov, was robbed of his backpack and stabbed to death near the East Fort at popular tourist spot Chapman's Peak at around 11:30 on Saturday morning.

The first suspect, Sinaye Mposelwa, 23, was arrested on the day of the incident by neighbourhood watch members and items believed to belong to the victim were in his possession.

He appeared in the Wynberg Magistrate's Court on Monday where he faces a charge of murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said police had followed up on leads and arrested the second suspect, aged 24, at the Hout Bay harbour in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Rwexana said the suspect will appear in the Wynberg Magistrate's Court on a charge of murder on Friday.

African News Agency (ANA)