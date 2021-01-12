Security guard accused of stealing Cape Town school’s laptops

Cape Town – A security guard tasked with protecting a Plumstead school from thieves has appeared in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court after he was arrested for stealing laptops from the school, allegedly for drug money. The 42-year-old man, who works at John Graham Primary School, was caught by alert armed response officers who spotted him walking in Wynberg on Sunday morning. Combat Force armed response manager Michael Cameron says the eagle-eyed officers saw the man, who was known to them, behaving suspiciously and decided to stop and check. “Officers Robin Fernandez and Riedewaan Heynes saw the man, who is from Fish Hoek, carrying a heavy backpack,” says Cameron. “He is well-known to the officers as he has been arrested before for drugs like tik and mandrax.

“The bag seemed suspiciously heavy and when he saw the officers, he dropped the bag and tried to run away.”

The officers chased the suspect and when they opened the bag, they found four HP laptops inside.

When questioned, the suspect allegedly told the officers that he had stolen it from John Graham Primary School and was on his way to a drug dealer in Wynberg to sell the laptops.

“The officers took him back to the school and it was found that the door of the computer lab was broken to gain access to the property and he was taken to Diep River SAPS,” says Cameron.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana confirmed the arrest and says the 42-year-old suspect was charged with housebreaking and theft and possession of stolen property.

Western Cape Education Department spokesperson Unathi Booi confirms the school lab was broken into and says: “The case is now with SAPS and an investigation is under way.

“The total value of items will only be determined once the investigation has been completed.

“The SGB (school governing body) will meet with the security company concerned to determine a way forward with regards to security at the school.”

