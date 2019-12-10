Security guards foil knife attack on young Cape Town boy at public pool









Hanover Park public pool. Picture: Monique Duval/Daily Voice Cape Town - A youngster who attempted to stab a boy at Hanover Park Swimming Pool was caught by alert security guards on Monday. Shortly after 1pm, a large group of Law Enforcement officers arrived at the public pool in Surran Road and were seen guarding pool-goers and speaking to staff. According to an officer, the boy, thought to be no older than 13, entered the swimming pool and after being searched by security, the suspect met a friend who handed him the knife through the fence. Stopped He then allegedly went for a boy, said to be just 10 years old, but was stopped by security who prevented a potential tragedy.

Mayco member for health and community services, Zahid Badroodien, says the boy was apprehended inside the facility and luckily nobody was hurt.

He says the incident was as a result of a fight between two groups of boys said to be between the ages of 10 and 11 years old.

“On Sunday, the facility officer at the Hanover Park Pool was informed about a group of children outside the facility armed with knives,” said Badroodien.

Mayco member Zahid Badroodien. Picture: Monique Duval/Daily Voice

“The group attempted to assault another group that was exiting the facility. Facility staff immediately informed SAPS, at approximately 5pm, and police were on the scene within six minutes, where the group that attempted the assault was picked up.”

He says the next day one of the boys, that were taken away by police the previous day, returned to the pool and attempted to stab a boy.

“He was apprehended inside the facility by the facility security personnel for attempting to assault another person.

“At the time of the incident, there were three security officers, three facility protection officers and three access controllers.

“No incidents were reported of anyone being hurt, and the suspect is under the consultation of SAPS.”

Law Enforcement spokesperson, Wayne Dyason, confirms that officers arrived at the pool, but says the perpetrator was taken away by Philippi police.

However, police spokesperson, Siyabulela Malo, says Philippi police have no record of the incident.

Daily Voice