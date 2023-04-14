Sekunjalo and Survé Philanthropies in relief efforts worth millions to Türkiye earthquake survivors

The Sekunjalo Group and Survé Philanthropies have donated support to the tune of R15 million to the Turkish Consul General in Cape Town in a bid to assist earthquake survivors in Türkiye. The donation is also aimed at supporting the Turkish Embassy’s various awareness and fundraising campaigns.

The donation includes tents, clothing, blankets, gas heaters and other non-perishable items, as well as mechanisms to support relief efforts. In February, enormous earthquakes measuring 7.95 and 7.86 on the Richter scale, hit Türkiye and Syria, killing over 50 000 and displacing millions. It is classified as the largest and most potent earthquake in recorded history and its after-shocks are still being recorded, with nine smaller earthquakes in April to date.

The Survè Philanthropies has donated over R2 billion to organisations, charities and relief efforts that are focused on Africa over the past 20 years. More than 55 000 people were killed in the earthquake and millions have been displaced, hence the ongoing need for assistance for the survivors. Sinan Yeşildağ, who received the gifts in Cape Town on behalf of the Turkish government said he was grateful to Sekunjalo chairperson Dr Iqbal Survé for the generous donation.

“Your kindness and generosity will make a significant difference in the lives of those who have been affected by this devastating disaster. Your support is a true example of philanthropy, and it will undoubtedly inspire others to follow your lead. “Your action demonstrates a commitment to social responsibility and a genuine concern for the well-being of others. I cannot thank you enough for your donation, which will undoubtedly make a significant impact on the lives of those affected by the earthquake,” said Yeşildağ. Survé said he felt compelled to use his influence and resources to assist, especially during the month of Ramadaan, which would be challenging for many in Türkiye this year.

“One of the key tenets of Ramadaan is charity. It is, therefore, wholly fitting that we as Sekunjalo and Survé Philanthropies help our brothers and sisters in their time of need. “Remembering that those who have been affected will feel the repercussions of what has happened long after the fast has broken, means that as humanitarians, we should all be doing our best to help people – be they neighbours, friends, family, or complete strangers. “The earthquakes in Türkiye and Syria are also a reminder of how fragile our earth is and how vulnerable we are as its inhabitants. These natural calamities are escalating, and we should remember that it could be us next. It, therefore, becomes even more important to reach out and help those in need,” said Survé.