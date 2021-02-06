Seven bags of abalone recovered after Knysna high speed chase

DURBAN - WESTERN CAPE police have arrested three people and recovered seven bags of abalone valued at around R46 000 during a search near Knysna. Officers from the Plettenberg Bay Crime Prevention Unit acted on information received about men travelling in a Ford Focus driving towards Cape Town with abalone on board. Police said officers spotted the vehicle near the Kwanokuthula turn-off and when the driver saw the police vehicle, he sped off towards Knysna. "A high-speed vehicle chase ensued. The vehicle was brought to a halt just outside Knysna. A thorough search of the motor vehicle resulted in the confiscation of seven black bags with abalone inside. Police arrested the three occupants, aged 31, 32 and 34 on charges of illegal possession of abalone. Their vehicle was also seized," police said.

Picture: SAPS

All three men will appear in the Plettenberg Bay Magistrate's Court on Monday.

In October last year, police arrested two suspects with abalone worth R7 million in Milnerton, Cape Town.

At the time, provincial police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said an intelligence operation was conducted by members attached to the National Intervention Unit and Crime Intelligence.

He said two suspects, foreign nationals aged 29 and 45, were found to be in the possession of shucked abalone.

In May, the Hawks busted two men caught with abalone worth R1.4m.

