Shark activity warning issued after bitten humpback whale carcass washes up in Plettenberg Bay

Durban - Just three months after a fatal shark attack at Plettenberg Bay's Sanctuary Beach, an alert has been issued following the discovery of a whale carcass between Natures Valley and Keurbooms Beach. National Sea Rescue Institute spokesperson, Craig Lambinon, said the humpback carcass was spotted on Wednesday.

Story continues below Advertisement

“NSRI and Bitou municipality are appealing to the public to exercise caution along the Plettenberg Bay and Southern Cape coastline following increased shark activity feeding on a whale carcass washing ashore,” he said. Lambinon added that there shark bite marks on the carcass. “We are appealing to the public, bathers, paddlers and boaters to be cautious due to the increased shark presence.

“The whale carcass is gradually drifting closer to shore and is expected to beach and this is being monitored. “Considerations to remove the carcass are being investigated,” Lambinon said. In June, the NSRI Plettenberg Bay duty crew were activated following eye-witness reports of a shark incident involving a swimmer at Sanctuary Beach, on the Robberg side of Robberg 5, Plettenberg Bay.

Story continues below Advertisement

At the time, Lambinon said the body of an adult male, believed to be a local man, was located and recovered from the water, at the back surf line, onto an NSRI rescue craft. The body was brought to the NSRI Plettenberg Bay rescue station. “An NSRI doctor, WC Government Health EMS and the SAPS responded. “Sadly injuries sustained are fatal and the man was declared deceased by the doctor,” he said.

Story continues below Advertisement