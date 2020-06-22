Shock after senior City of Cape Town official charged with child rape

Cape Town - Officials and politicians have expressed shock and horror after a senior official of the City of Cape Town was charged with the rape of a 13-year-old girl. Sub-council 23 manager Raphael Martin made a brief appearance in the Mitchells Plain on Monday, where he was formally charged with the rape of a 13-year-old girl from Strandfontein. He is set to apply for a formal bail application next week. Ward councillor Elton-Enrique Jansen said he was disappointed and disgusted at the news. "It is with great disappointment and disgust that I Iearned that the sub-council manager for sub-council 23, Raphael Martin, was arrested for the rape of a minor. I wish to condemn this action with the contempt it deserves. "The saying goes one is 'innocent until proven guilty', however, in light of the reports I am giving my support to the victim and her family unconditionally," Jansen said.

"I was in total conflict with myself since I heard the news because I worked very closely with the accused. I never expected this action from someone who holds a senior position within the City of Cape Town and Sub-Council 23 ... If I have take sides it will have to be with the victim... He cannot be granted bail and justice for this girl must prevail," he said.

The ANC in the Western Cape said they "recoiled with horror" at the reports.

ANC Western Cape coordinator Ronalda Nalumango said: "The ANC has learned with shock that a suspect who is allegedly a former combatant has been arrested and also appeared in court in connection with horrific allegations of raping a 13-year-old Mitchells Plain girl.

"The accused has not been formally part of the ANC in Mitchells Plain since 2013.

"We have recoiled with horror at these reports. Never ever did we expect that a suspect who is said to be one of our own would appear in court on allegations of raping a young girl.

"We are shocked and outraged. This alleged crime is a betrayal of the ethos, values and principles of the ANC.”

"We want a swift, but fair trial and the harshest penalty if the accused is found guilty because we want the court to show perpetrators that we expect our law to be tough on them... We stand by and will support this young victim.”

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila confirmed Martin's court appearance.

“The suspect has appeared and will be applying for a formal bail application.

“The matter has been postponed until June 29. He remains in custody,” Ntabazalila said.

Martin was arrested on Friday after the young girl spoke out.

The victim’s family told the Daily Voice that after three years of abuse the girl opened up to a close friend over the weekend and told them he had allegedly raped her since she was 10 years old.

African News Agency and IOL