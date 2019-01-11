Western Cape Premier Helen Zille. File photo: African News Agency/ANA
Cape Town - Western Cape Premier Helen Zille has once again found herself on the receiving end of harsh criticism from Twitter users after saying she is considering running courses on coping with social media.

The senior DA politician was commenting on a link to a discussion on the anxiety experienced by young people because of exposure to social media.


A number of people enthusiastically backed Zille's idea. 



Other's were not so keen. One user questioned who had victimised Zille, causing her to take a swipe at activist Tumi Sole, who has a huge Twitter following.




Here are some more replies to her tweet:






