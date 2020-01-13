File picture: Joe Abraham/Pixabay



The exciting and fun-filled family day is targeted at the young champions aged between 3 to 12. The race is a prelude to the main Human Rights Cycle Tour on March 29. Cape Town - The JellyBean Junior Dash taking place on March 22 at the Cape Town Market is fast approaching.



“It is necessary that the discourse of human rights does not exclude the rights of children, as they are the most vulnerable in society” said Mohamed Jaffer, chairperson of the 2020 Human Rights Cycle Tour, describing the objective behind the JellyBean Junior Dash.



Organisers will ensure that safety standards are maintained in the interests of the children and the public. Space is limited for the JellyBean Junior Dash and parents are encouraged to enter their children as soon as possible.



This curtain-raiser to the Human Rights Cycle Tour promises great family fun with lots of exciting activities and prizes. Everyone’s a winner because every child who finishes the race gets a medal.