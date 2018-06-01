Cape Town - Two children died in a shack fire in Nkanini in Khayelitsha in Cape Town on Friday, police said.

Western Cape police in a statement on Friday confirmed that the mother of the two children left them in the shack with the paraffin heater on at around 5:30 am.

Police spokesperson Nothemba Pinkie Batwa said: "When she came back in after 15 minutes the shack was on fire and the kids aged eight and eleven died in the fire."

Police opened an inquest case for further investigation.

African News Agency/ANA



