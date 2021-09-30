Sir Lowry’s Pass fire station crew contain uncontrolled blaze

Cape Town – Nearly two weeks ago the City of Cape Town launched its 32nd fire station, Sir Lowry’s Pass fire station, and on Wednesday its firefighters battled an uncontrolled fire. Mayoral committee member for safety and security, alderman JP Smith, said just after 1pm a fire broke out on Horseshoe Bend on Sir Lowry’s Pass.

Within minutes the fire had jumped across the N2 highway and was being fanned by the strong Cape winds. “Crews from the new fire station were on the scene and in no time were at work extinguishing the blaze. Shortly thereafter additional resources from surrounding stations began arriving and assisting with efforts,” Smith said. He said a total of six motor pumps were on scene along with additional water tankers from the Strand and Belhar fire stations assisting.

An additional three tankers arrived to assist but the fire was fortunately already extinguished and their services were not needed. “The City has continuously invested in our infrastructure and with the addition of Sir Lowry's Pass fire station and Kommetjie fire station earlier this year, it takes our full compliment now up to 32 fire stations across our municipality. “It is always a proud occasion for our members within our Fire and Rescue Services to hear how Cape Town is referred to having the best fire service across South Africa,” Smith said.

The Sir Lowry’s Pass fire station serves neighbouring areas such as Riemvasmaak, Uitkyk informal settlement and Rasta Camp Nomzamo, Lwandle, Sir Lowry’s Pass and Chris Nissen Park up to the eastern boundary between the Gordon’s Bay and Grabouw. The fire station is equipped with an engine room with one fire engine, a support vehicle and currently has seven firefighters per shift and additional seasonal firefighters during the summer season. It is also equipped with a 24-hour medical room available to treat and stabilise patients before transportation to healthcare facilities.