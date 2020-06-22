Sister finds brother lying dead in street after 'gangsters shot wrong guy'

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town – A community is in mourning after a young man was shot and killed in what is believed to be a case of mistaken identity. On Friday, Shaun Jacobs, 19, aka Temba, of Madison Court in Scottsdene, was killed on the corner of Eoan and Laboheme streets in the area just after 1pm. Residents took to social media to express their shock at his brutal death, saying he was a good boy who was always ready with a small for everyone. Speaking to the Daily Voice, a resident who asked not to be named, said they believe the shooters was after another young man who went by the same nickname. “One Temba was a good guy and the other is a gangster,” says the heartsore resident. “They must have misjudged and they shot the wrong Temba.

“The one they wanted has a bad record, while Shaun always just wanted to help and protect people.”

Shaun Jacobs was gunned down in Scottsdene on Friday. Picture: Supplied

Another resident, a 52-year-old woman, says Shaun and his teen sister are orphans.

“He was a lovely boy. We used to call him Shauntjie, and he protected people when the skollies (gangsters) came to rob us.

“He died on the very street where he always helped people and protected them from robberies.

“It was very sad to see his sister coming from school and seeing her liefling broer (darling brother) dead in the street. Shauntjie lived with his gogo.

“Just on Thursday he still told me he knows where to get cheap cigarettes for me.

“How does one tell his family the skollies got the wrong Temba?” the resident asks.

Police spokesman Colonel Andrè Traut says the unknown suspect is yet to be arrested.

Daily Voice