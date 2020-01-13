File photo: ER24

Cape Town - Lansdowne police are investigating an incident where six people collapsed at a bus stop in Wetton, Cape Town, on Monday. According to authorities, the six people collapsed at various points along Wetton Road after eating the same food. One of them experienced convulsions.

Paramedics were called to the scene and found that five people were in a critical condition while the sixth patient was deemed to be in a serious condition.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said only that the patients had ingested an "unknown substance".

Meiring could not specify exactly what the substance was that caused the patients to fall ill, saying only that authorities were investigating. "It understood that the men had ingested an unknown substance, causing them to collapse. Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations," he said.