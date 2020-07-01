Six shot dead in two separate incidents in Philippi East

Cape Town – A team of specialist detectives are probing two shooting incidents in which six people were killed in Philippi East on Tuesday, said police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa. Two people died in one incident involving two Toyota Avanza vehicles, while four bodies were discovered in a home in the other shooting, with another victim dying after being transported to hospital. Police are probing whether the incidents are linked. "Philippi East police officers were on patrol on Tuesday afternoon when they came across a shooting in progress between warring parties involving two Toyota Avanza vehicles on Thekwane Road, Lower Crossroads. "One gunman had just shot and killed a 19-year-old man. Upon seeing the police, the gunman fired several shots at the police, who returned fire and shot the suspect. He died on the scene. "In another incident, Philippi East police were called to Block 4, where four men were found shot dead in a house on Tuesday evening.

"The fifth victim died in hospital after being transported with another injured person to a medical facility. Information gathered on the scene suggests that seven armed men stormed the dwelling at about 18:30 and started firing randomly at the occupants.

"The police investigation is probing several avenues, including the possibility that the two shooting incidents are linked. It is also expected that the investigation will shed light into the motive for the incidents."

Anyone who has information that could assist in expediting the investigation is urged to contact the police on 08600 10111 or send a tip-off via the MySAPS mobile application.

Western Cape provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Yolisa Matakata has implored the investigators to bring the perpetrators of these acts to book.

“The resources assigned to these investigations are expected to give us arrests and much-needed answers to these heinous acts," said Matakata.

Meanwhile, Swellendam police are probing the murder of two businessmen who were stabbed multiple times in the town on Tuesday.

"Preliminary reports indicate that four suspects entered the Baraka shop in Evertson Street in Swellendam and stabbed the owners," said Potelwa.

"Several grocery items were strewn on the shop floor, while a substantial amount of cash was stolen from the shop during the incident. Cases of murder and business robbery are being investigated."

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is urged to contact Sergeant Dlephu on 079 894 1792 or 028 514 1090.