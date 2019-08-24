Picture: Ivandrei Pretorius/Pexels

Cape Town - A six-year-old girl was injured when she was hit by a stray bullet during a shooting in Lavender Hill.



The incident occurred just before 10:00 when unidentified suspects opened fire on a man. Both the man and the girl were transported to hospital for treatment, confirmed Western Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana.





Steenberg police are investigating cases of attempted murder, she told News24.





This comes a month after the South African Defence Force (SANDF) was deployed to gang-ridden areas in Cape Town to assist the South African Police Service (SAPS) in crime prevention operations.





It was reported that last weekend's murder rate has declined from 47 the previous weekend, to 34 reported murders in the metro region.





IOL