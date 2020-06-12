Somerset West doctor's skull cracked after robbers strike at gated village

Cape Town – A Somerset West family living in a gated village were attacked and robbed in their home during stormy weather just after midnight on Thursday.

A leading medical specialist is in hospital with a cracked skull after being struck with a crowbar. The armed robbers had tied up another family member before fleeing with personal belongings and an undisclosed amount of cash.

"The family was woken up by a strange noise at 00:30 and upon investigation was confronted by two robbers, both armed. One family member was tied up while a 50-year-old man sustain head injuries during the robbery.

"Personal belongings and an undisclosed amount of money were taken. The robbers fled the scene and are yet to be arrested," said Western Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana.

News24 reported that one of the doctor's children had been taken by surprise and was tied up. After the doctor's wife raised the alarm, her husband woke up and came to his family's aid, but ended up being struck over the head with a crowbar.