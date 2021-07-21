Son allegedly stabbed mom to death in fight over cellphone not being charged

Cape Town – A Khayelitsha mother has allegedly died at the hands of her own son. A neighbour says the woman was killed because she didn’t charge the suspect’s cellphone. She says the mom was busy with something else when her son attacked her.

“The mom said she would charge the phone but she was still busy and then he slapped her across the face. “They started fighting and then his mom overpowered him, and he pulled out a weapon and stabbed her so many times, he even searched her for money while her body lay there on the ground. “Apparently there was a fight the night before and he threatened to kill his mom, and now he has.”

The Makhaza resident says that the suspect had been staying with his father in Strand. “He wasn’t in the area for long. He went to his father because he started getting out of hand and his mom couldn’t deal with him any longer. “It’s so weird because he grew up a quiet boy, who respected and loved his mother, this all so unbelievable.”

Harare police say a 48-year-old woman was stabbed to death. File photo Police spokesman Captain FC van Wyk says the suspect will appear in court once he has been charged. “Kindly be advised that Harare police are investigating a case of murder,” he says. “According to reports, on the arrival of police members at the scene in Msendisi Temporals on Saturday at about 9.30am, they found the body of a 48-year-old woman who sustained multiple stab wounds.

"The victim was declared deceased on the scene. One suspect has since been arrested and detained. "Once charged, he is expected to make a court appearance in the Khayelitsha Magistrate's Court."