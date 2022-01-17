Son due in court after missing mother’s decomposed body is found

CAPE TOWN - A 28-year-old man is expected to appear in the Knysna Magistrate’s court for the murder of his mother. The man was arrested by police on Friday after members of the community handed him over to police.

According to spokesperson Captain Malcolm Pojie, police worked around the clock after the 59-year-old woman was reported missing on January 10, at the Knysna police station. She had reportedly been last seen alive on January 7. “A search party led by the investigating officer, comprising specialised units, including the K9 (dog unit) and members of the community ensued, resulting in the discovery of the body of the 59-year-old woman the day thereafter, on Tuesday, January 11,” Pojie said. “Her body, already partially decomposed, was discovered by a member of the community in bushes between Alemein and Stroebel streets in Hornlee, Knysna. An autopsy was conducted to determine the possible cause of death. Such a report is not available at this stage and will be produced to court as part of the evidence.”