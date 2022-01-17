Son due in court after missing mother’s decomposed body is found
Share this article:
CAPE TOWN - A 28-year-old man is expected to appear in the Knysna Magistrate’s court for the murder of his mother.
The man was arrested by police on Friday after members of the community handed him over to police.
According to spokesperson Captain Malcolm Pojie, police worked around the clock after the 59-year-old woman was reported missing on January 10, at the Knysna police station. She had reportedly been last seen alive on January 7.
“A search party led by the investigating officer, comprising specialised units, including the K9 (dog unit) and members of the community ensued, resulting in the discovery of the body of the 59-year-old woman the day thereafter, on Tuesday, January 11,” Pojie said.
“Her body, already partially decomposed, was discovered by a member of the community in bushes between Alemein and Stroebel streets in Hornlee, Knysna. An autopsy was conducted to determine the possible cause of death. Such a report is not available at this stage and will be produced to court as part of the evidence.”
He said follow-ups conducted by the investigating team led to the arrest of the wanted suspect, the woman’s son, who is currently detained at the Knysna police station holding cells.
The Western Cape police management has praised the combined efforts and cooperation between the police and community, which resulted in the arrest.
“Efforts to protect our most vulnerable, such as women and children are often jeopardised as the perpetrators sometimes are those who are the closest to the victims, those who are supposed to shelter, care and protect them, such as in this case,” it said.