South Africa records 77 new Covid-19 deaths and 1 861 more infections

Johannesburg - Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has announced 77 more Covid-19 related deaths and 1 861 new infections on Wednesday night. This takes South Africa’s Covid-19 death toll to 16 283, and infections to 667 049. South Africa has the eighth most Covid-19 infections in the world, behind the USA, Brazil, India, Russia. Peru, Columbia and Mexico. New infections are slowing in the country. Covid-19 related deaths in the country have also slowed significantly from the heights of 572 daily deaths in July, to double digit deaths since mid-September.

The Department of Health said it had now tested over 4 million people in the private and public sector, with 18 405 tests conducted in the past 24 hours.

The Western Cape still has the most deaths in the country with 4155 (Active cases: 3283), then Gauteng with 4153 (Active cases: 20 276), Eastern Cape with 3093 (Active cases: 1367) and KZN with 2612 fatalities (Active cases: 6772).

Deaths by province:

Gauteng - 58

KZN - 8

Eastern Cape - 7

Western Cape - 4

“Regrettably, we report 77 more Covid-19 related deaths: 7 from Eastern Cape, 8 from KwaZulu-Natal, 58 from Gauteng, and 4 from Western Cape.”

This brings the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 16 283.

“We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers that treated the deceased patients. Our recoveries now stand at 595 916 which translates to a recovery rate of 89.3%,” he said.

