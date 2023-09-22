South African Mini Naval Festival cancelled amid submarine tragedy

The South African Mini Naval festival which was set to take place over the long weekend at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town has been cancelled. In a statement, the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) said this was due to the tragic loss of lives on board the submarine SAS Manthatisi on September 20.

Three SA Navy submariners who lost their lives off Kommetjie have been identified as Lieutenant Commander Gillian Elizabeth Hector (Executive Officer), Master Warrant Officer William Masela Mathipa (Coxswain) and Warrant Officer Class One Mmokwapa Lucas Mojela (Coxswain under training). Messages of condolences have been streaming in for the deceased and inquiry is currently under way. Five other mariners were rescued and rushed to hospital.

In 2020, Hector became the continent's first woman to navigate a submarine. On Thursday, Flag Officer Fleet, Rear Admiral Musawenkosi Nkomonde told the media that all safety measures were taken by crew members and all procedures were followed. “In terms of safety, no Navy vessel or submarine will leave the harbour without a crew that is worked up or trained. This vessel, the crew, and the captain are all trained. All the safety precautions were taken, and the vessel was certified to go to sea by our own certification entity, which we call operational sea training,” Nkomonde said.