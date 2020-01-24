Port Elizabeth - The Ministry of Health says that it has measures in place to detect, manage and contain any cases of Novel Coronavirus should it come to South Africa.
Assuring South Africans that there was nothing to fear, the ministry said in a statement on Thursday that no cases had been reported so far.
"Port health professionals routinely conducts temperature screening for all international travellers.
"However, due to the current risk of importation of inadvertent cases of 2019-nCoV from Wuhan City, China, Port Health authorities have enhanced surveillance of all travellers from Asia, especially China.
"Fortunately, OR Tambo International Airport is the only port of entry for all flights from Asia," the ministry said.