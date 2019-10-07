Johannesburg - A "victims of crime" survey carried out by the Centre for the Study of Violence and Reconciliation (CSVR) indicates that South Africans are no longer safe in their own homes, a situation which the institution said points "to a country that is undergoing severe trauma".
Commenting on the survey at the weekend, the CSVR said the home was supposed to be a place of refuge, but was under attack with house breaking crimes taking top spot in the just released Victims of Crime Survey 2018/2019 report.
CSVR said millions of South Africans were unsafe at home, given the high rates of burglaries reported through the survey and as a consequence, there was a high likelihood that most citizens were experiencing severe trauma.
An increase in crimes in which weapons were used be it guns or knives, added a new dimension likely to worsen the victims’ trauma.
The levels of crime and associated trauma painted a picture that the crime situation had gone far beyond crisis, with people living in fear inside their homes, said the CSVR.