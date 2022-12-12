Spate of crime against e-hailing drivers in Elsies River raises concerns

Cape Town - E-hailing drivers have become targets of crime in Elsies River, Cape Town, as drivers have been robbed, hijacked and stabbed in recent weeks. These attacks against e-hailing drivers have been strongly condemned by the Western Cape E-hailing Association.

According to News24, the association’s spokesperson Keith Francis said the attacks on e-hailing drivers were concerning. He condoned the attacks and said they were aware that Elsies River police issued a warning to e-hailing drivers to be cautious when entering the area. Attacks took place along 35th Avenue, Emms Road, and Erfort Avenue.

An e-hailing driver of Uber told News24 two weeks ago he had picked up three young men from Northlink College in Parow. He didn’t give much thought to the idea of having three men in his vehicle as he said he was under the impression it was just students trying to find their way home. However, things soon soured when it was time for them to get out of the vehicle.

He told the publication as the young men had to get out, all three of them pulled out tasers, took his cell phone, and R400 cash. Witnesses to the ordeal urged the e-hailing driver to leave the area immediately before his vehicle was stolen. Hamish Arries from the local community police forum (CPF) said the latest trend of attacking e-hailing drivers was concerning and cautioned drivers and those making use of e-hailing services to use main roads for pick-ups and drop-offs.

"They should be alert at all times, and (the drivers) should also not do call-outs at late hours or when the area is 'red' because this mean there's violence or gang shootings taking place, and you would be putting yourselves at risk if you choose to go into the area. “Our SAPS and neighbourhood watches are on full alert, especially during this festive season, but commuters and drivers must also take precautions when using this mode of transport,” Arries told News24. [email protected]