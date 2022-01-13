SPCA gives Cape Town’s Monkey Town 7 days to remedy 14 violations

Cape Town – Monkey Town has been given seven days to remedy 14 violations following an investigation by the SPCA, or the popular primate centre will face prosecution. The Cape of Good Hope SPCA acted on a tip-off from a concerned and anonymous member of the public which resulted in an investigation on January 11, the SPCA said in a statement on Thursday.

The investigation was conducted by SPCA Inspector Werner Taljaard and was accompanied by Wildlife Officer Jon Friedman, and found 14 violations of the Animal Protection Act. “The establishment is trading and offers self-catering accommodation, picnic and braai facilities to the public at a fee. We are therefore of the opinion that our findings are in the interest of the public,” SPCA Chief Inspector Jaco Pieterse said. “People should know what they are paying for.”

The investigation found in part limited access to potable drinking water, a neglected donkey with severely overgrown hooves and use of equipment in the vicinity of animals which resulted in squirrel monkeys visibly distressed. In addition to a maggot-infested African pygmy hedgehog enclosure, brown capuchin monkeys with lack of protection against the elements, and inadequate enclosures for macaw parrots. “There were several operational issues highlighted during the inspection. Exposed electric heaters with unsecured electric cables in the sleeping quarters of primates posing a significant burn or electrocution risk,” SPCA said.