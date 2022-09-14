SPCA seeks public assistance to locate man exploiting animals at traffic lights

Cape Town - The Cape of Good Hope Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) has called on the public to help track and trace a man alleged to be exploiting animals at traffic lights in Cape Town. According to the animal organisation, the man is alleged to be exploiting the animals by begging with them and selling them in public spaces.

The SPCA said it has received numerous complaints about the alleged perpetrator who is seen with different animals on a weekly basis. Begging with animals and selling animals in public spaces is unlawful in terms of the animal keeping by-law. According to the chief inspector for the Cape of Good Hope SPCA, Jaco Pieterse, the man is deemed aggressive and he has warned members of the public not to approach him.

“Charges of animal cruelty, obstruction, and contraventions of the animal keeping by- law have already been laid against him, yet he continues,” Pieterse said. Pieterse said the alleged perpetrator is usually spotted at the Race Court Road off-ramp from the M5 highway opposite Access Park in Kenilworth. “We ask members of the public who have interacted with this man to please provide an affidavit to the SPCA as we are compiling a dossier. We require a detailed affidavit that states when he was seen, whether he was begging with an animal or tried to sell an animal to you, and any photos you may have,” Pieterse added.

The organisation urged anyone seeking more information to contact chief inspector Pieterse via email on [email protected], or at 021 700 4158/9.