SPCA stunned as dog seeks out medical assistance on his own

Cape Town - The Cape of Good Hope SPCA staff were left stunned when a dog sought veterinary treatment on its own. The black mixed-breed dog, now named Rio, sought help from the organisation’s hospital staff for bite wounds to his neck on Friday afternoon last week.

The organisation said Rio walked into the SPCA premises by himself as staff were busy closing and preparing to leave for the weekend, where he was greeted by Inspector Alexia Lindsell and CEO Moyo Ndukwana, who approached him with a tin of treats and secured him on a leash. Rio sought medical attention at the SPCA by himself. He has fully recovered. Photo: SPCA “Rio was admitted to the general ward and his bite wounds were attended to and treated with antibiotics,” the organisation said. The SPCA was happy to announce that Rio has made a full recovery but said no one has come forward to claim him within the pound period.