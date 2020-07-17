Stabbed in the heart after a 'fight over the price of cigarettes'

Cape Town – The man accused of killing a Lotus River dad in an argument over the price of cigarettes has denied claims that he intentionally killed the young father.

Romando Meyer, 19, returned to the Wynberg Magistrate's Court yesterday, where he faces murder charges for the death of Emile “Milo” Anthony, 23. Emile died on 11 May after being stabbed in the heart.

At the time, witnesses told the Daily Voice that Emile’s friend was embroiled in a fight with Meyer and while trying to break up the fight, Emile got stabbed.

The 18-year-old friend, who asked not to be named, said: “That guy came here asking for entjies (cigarettes), we were standing outside and we told him that there is no entjies at the shop, and there were people selling entjies, R10 (for) one. He told me I am jas (crazy) and my * *** and the fight started.”

Emile Anthony Picture: Supplied





Meyer says he and a friend went to the shop when the teen approached him and asked if he wanted to buy an entjie for R15.

“I told him he is mad. I do smoke but was not looking for entjies. He hit me in the face and that is how it started,” he says.