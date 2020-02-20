Friends talk by candlelight during load shedding in Embo, South Africa. Picture: Rogan Ward/Reuters/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - Embattled power utility Eskom has announced that Stage 2 rotational load shedding will be implemented from 9 am on Thursday until 6 am on Saturday, with a high probability that load shedding will continue over the weekend.

In a statement on Thursday morning it said that Stage 2 load shedding will be implemented due to the loss of three additional units overnight that has increased the shortage in capacity.

"There is a high probability that load shedding will continue over the weekend, as there is a need to replenish reserves for the coming week."

Unplanned outages or breakdowns were at 11 938 MW at 5:30 am on Thursday, while planned maintenance was at 4 654MW. Emergency reserves were at adequate levels and were used to supplement the shortage in capacity, said Eskom. 

It urged customers to continue to reduce demand and to use electricity sparingly.  

"There is a possibility of increased loadshedding over the next 18 months as we are conducting critical maintenance to restore the ageing plant to good health."

