Friends talk by candlelight during load shedding in Embo, South Africa. Picture: Rogan Ward/Reuters/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - Embattled power utility Eskom has announced that Stage 2 rotational load shedding will be implemented from 9 am on Thursday until 6 am on Saturday, with a high probability that load shedding will continue over the weekend. In a statement on Thursday morning it said that Stage 2 load shedding will be implemented due to the loss of three additional units overnight that has increased the shortage in capacity.

"There is a high probability that load shedding will continue over the weekend, as there is a need to replenish reserves for the coming week."

Unplanned outages or breakdowns were at 11 938 MW at 5:30 am on Thursday, while planned maintenance was at 4 654MW. Emergency reserves were at adequate levels and were used to supplement the shortage in capacity, said Eskom.

It urged customers to continue to reduce demand and to use electricity sparingly.