Stage 2 load shedding to be implemented from Monday

Stage 2 load shedding will be implemented daily from Monday at 16:00 – 05:00 until further notice. In a statement released by Eskom on Sunday, the power utility said load shedding will be starting on Monday afternoon with Stage 2 load shedding. It will be implemented from 16:00 until 05:00 every morning until further notice.

This comes after load shedding was suspended on Sunday afternoon. “The nightly implementation of load shedding is mainly due to the need to preserve emergency generation reserves owing to a high level of breakdowns,” the power utility said. On Sunday morning, a generation unit at Kriel Power Station was returned to service while the return to service of a unit at Majuba Power Station has been delayed.

Eskom currently has 4 963MW on planned maintenance, while another 14 107MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns. The power utility said load shedding is implemented only as a last resort in view of the shortage of generation capacity and the need to attend to breakdowns. Eskom has urged South Africans to use electricity sparingly.

It advised residents and businesses to turn off or unplug electrical appliances/devices during power outages and load shedding to avoid power surges when power is restored. Eskom added that failure to do so may lead to unnecessary trips/damages to appliances and devices. IOL