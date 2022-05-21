Standard Bank suffers downtime as cards get declined and ATMs affected

Standard Bank has confirmed that it is experiencing intermittent downtime as South Africans struggle to use ATMs, cards get declined and they are unable to pay for groceries and other necessities. “We are aware that some of our clients are experiencing intermittent downtime at certain points of sale and ATMs. We can assure you that our team is working to get our systems back up and running. Our apologies for any inconvenience caused,“ said Standard Bank.

Standard Bank later said in a tweet that all digital platforms were available, but users said cards are still being declined and ATMs were not working. In a Facebook post, the bank advised clients to get cash by redeeming an instant money voucher at certain retailers (such as Spar, Pick ‘n Pay, Game, Makro, Builders and PEP). Alternatively, they said clients can pay using EasyScan at PnP. This is how an instant money voucher works.

– Register for Instant Money by dialling *120*212#, enter your ID number and create a unique Instant Money Wallet PIN. – This 4-digit cash collection PIN is used to safely collect money at any Standard Bank ATM or retail partners. – To redeem a voucher in your instant money wallet, select ‘Manage voucher’.

– Click on ‘Top up with Instant Money voucher’. – Select the voucher to be redeemed and enter the PIN for it. IOL