Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Saturday, May 21, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Standard Bank suffers downtime as cards get declined and ATMs affected

The logo of South Africa’s Standard Bank is seen above the company’s headquarters in Cape Town. File picture: Reuters

The logo of South Africa’s Standard Bank is seen above the company’s headquarters in Cape Town. File picture: Reuters

Published 35m ago

Share

Standard Bank has confirmed that it is experiencing intermittent downtime as South Africans struggle to use ATMs, cards get declined and they are unable to pay for groceries and other necessities.

“We are aware that some of our clients are experiencing intermittent downtime at certain points of sale and ATMs. We can assure you that our team is working to get our systems back up and running. Our apologies for any inconvenience caused,“ said Standard Bank.

Story continues below Advertisement

Standard Bank later said in a tweet that all digital platforms were available, but users said cards are still being declined and ATMs were not working.

In a Facebook post, the bank advised clients to get cash by redeeming an instant money voucher at certain retailers (such as Spar, Pick ‘n Pay, Game, Makro, Builders and PEP). Alternatively, they said clients can pay using EasyScan at PnP.

This is how an instant money voucher works.

Story continues below Advertisement

– Register for Instant Money by dialling *120*212#, enter your ID number and create a unique Instant Money Wallet PIN.

– This 4-digit cash collection PIN is used to safely collect money at any Standard Bank ATM or retail partners.

– To redeem a voucher in your instant money wallet, select ‘Manage voucher’.

Story continues below Advertisement

– Click on ‘Top up with Instant Money voucher’.

– Select the voucher to be redeemed and enter the PIN for it.

IOL

Story continues below Advertisement

Related Topics:

Standard Bank

Share

Recent stories by:

Yasmine Jacobs