State advocate killed in his e-hailing car, Orderick Lucas prosecutor dies from Covid

Cape Town – The Western Cape National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) is mourning the death of three staff members in one week. Advocate Vukile Gontsana, who recently joined the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions as a State advocate, was gunned down in Kleinvlei while in his vehicle on Saturday, NPA spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said in a statement. Gontsana is believed to have been moonlighting as an e-hailing driver.

Police are investigating Gontsana’s murder. His assailants fled the scene at 12.45pm in Stadenberg Street, Palm Park, and have not yet been arrested. Advocate Vukile Gontsana Picture: Supplied / NPA

On Sunday, advocate Mornay Oscar Julius died from Covid-19 complications after spending some time in hospital. One of his recent cases involved the murder of one-year-old Orderick Lucas, where Julius last month called for the conviction of Melvin Volkwyn, a friend of the toddler’s mother. Orderick was reported missing on March ‪28, 2019 and his body was found eight days later in an Eerste River stormwater drain. Volkwyn’s fate was to be determined on July 21, but was postponed to August 12.

Last week, Monica Lesimola, an admin clerk at the DPP office, passed away following a long illness and hospitalisation. ’’She will be remembered for her warmth, humbleness and dedication to her work,’’ Ntabazalila said. ’’Gontsana will be remembered for his dedication to his work, his love for his soccer team (coaching youngsters) and for his family,’’ said Ntabazalila. According to Ntabazalila, Julius grew his reputation as a fair, even- tempered and formidable opponent.