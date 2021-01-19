Stellenbosch municipality loses 9 staff members to Covid-19
Cape Town – The municipality of Stellenbosch in the Western Cape is mourning the loss of nine of its staff members who died due to Covid-19.
In a statement, the Stellenbosch city council said it had lost nine employees – two councillors and seven officials – since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic in March 2020, and passed on its condolences to the affected families.
“Councillor Manie Petersen (DA), Mayco member for Youth, Sport and Culture, and councillor Derrick Hendrickse (EFF) were dedicated and diligent councillors who were well known in their communities. These two sudden losses, mere days from each other, sent shock waves through the municipality and the community.
“Further to these losses, seven municipal staff members have sadly passed away, with the first Covid-19-related death being recorded in June 2020,” it said.
A virtual memorial service will be held at the first council meeting for the year on January 27 at 10am.
The local mayor, municipal manager, local speaker and representatives of each political party in the city council will be keynote speakers, followed by a reading by a chaplain and a moment of silence.
“Executive mayor Gesie van Deventer, municipal manager Geraldine Mettler, speaker Wilhelmina Petersen and all councillors of Stellenbosch Municipality convey their sincere condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the councillors and staff that we have lost.
“We ask that you please keep their families in your thoughts and prayers. Members of the public are invited to join the virtual memorial service on 27 January. An MS Teams link will be published on all online platforms in the coming days,” the city council said.
- African News Agency (ANA); Editing by Yaron Blecher