Stellenbosch municipality loses 9 staff members to Covid-19

Cape Town – The municipality of Stellenbosch in the Western Cape is mourning the loss of nine of its staff members who died due to Covid-19.

In a statement, the Stellenbosch city council said it had lost nine employees – two councillors and seven officials – since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic in March 2020, and passed on its condolences to the affected families.

“Councillor Manie Petersen (DA), Mayco member for Youth, Sport and Culture, and councillor Derrick Hendrickse (EFF) were dedicated and diligent councillors who were well known in their communities. These two sudden losses, mere days from each other, sent shock waves through the municipality and the community.

“Further to these losses, seven municipal staff members have sadly passed away, with the first Covid-19-related death being recorded in June 2020,” it said.

A virtual memorial service will be held at the first council meeting for the year on January 27 at 10am.