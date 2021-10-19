Stellenbosch teacher resigns amid sexual offences allegations with pupil

CAPE TOWN - A Stellenbosch teacher has resigned after allegations of sexual offences relating to a pupil arose. The teacher who taught at Idas Valley Primary School was arrested on September 22.

The alleged incident did not occur at school. The teacher was released on bail on October 8. Western Cape Education Department spokesperson Bronagh Hammond confirmed the incident.

“A teacher was arrested on September 22, 2021 for an incident that allegedly took place after school and not on the school premises. “The teacher resigned and it is a deemed dismissal. He is currently out on bail. “Support for the pupil is ongoing. Support to pupils and staff has also been arranged,” Hammond told IOL.

The news of the allegations against the teacher spread shock waves through the community. The school released a communication on Monday on its Facebook page. In a letter addressed to the parents, the school said:

“The allegations that an educator at this school was charged with sexual offences outside of the school environment have been confirmed by the Western Cape Education Department (WCED). “The WCED has also confirmed that the educator has resigned as a teacher with the WCED. He is therefore no longer working at the school.” The school said because it was a criminal matter it could not provide further comment on the incident.

The principal said it was the school’s main focus to ensure that the necessary emotional support was given to pupils and staff. The school also assured parents that it would do everything in its power to ensure the safety of pupils. Speaking to IOL on condition of anonymity, a resident from the community said he was shocked at the ‘rumours’.

“We were shocked to hear the rumours but we cannot judge nor can we deny the victim of their truth. “People will not speak but we hope for justice to prevail,” the resident said. [email protected]