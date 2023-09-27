Steven Taylor joins Magic828AM line-up

Steven Taylor, who has been on radio since he was just 16, will be joining the on air line-up at Magic828AM. Taylor started out in radio while still in high school, cutting his teeth at Bush Radio where he hosted a show with other teens. He soon graduated to hosting the Top 40 on a Saturday afternoon. Taylor has been on various stations over the years including retail radio, UCT Radio, Hashtag radio, RKPFM and others.

Making a difference in the community has always been in Taylor’s DNA; he started the De Tyger Leo club as the founding President. This is a junior division of the Lions Club and an opportunity for teens in the area to make a difference while learning leadership skills along the way. The club is still operating in the Edgemead area. During Covid19 Taylor teamed up with Shoprite to supply those in need with much-needed food hampers in his community. Taylor will be hosting the 9-12pm show on a Saturday morning on Magic828AM. Loot has come on board as a sponsor for the first month of the show and will be giving away a Loot voucher to the value of R250.

Tune into Magic828AM on 828AM across the Western Cape or streaming via the Magic828AM app and website. Taylor has welcomed his big break into commercial radio and looks forward to the new show where he will be engaging with audiences. “I thank Graeme White the program manager who has given me this opportunity. I grew up listening to Graeme so it was an honour when this opportunity came about. You can expect to hear those hits from the 80’s, 90’s and 2000’s on air,” Taylor said.

Taylor has also taken over as Commercial, Marketing and Sales Manager at Magic828AM. If you’d like to advertise on, or partner with Magic828AM, email him at [email protected] Full line up of Magic828AM Monday – Friday Breakfast 6am - 10am – Bobby Brown

Midday 10am - 2pm – Graeme White Drive Show 2pm - 6pm – Adrian Larger Evening Show 6pm - 9pm – Megan Edwards