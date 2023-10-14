Stomach in, chest out! 235 SAPS police officers to tackle 42 kilometre Cape Town marathon

Over 235 SA Police Service officers are set to take part in the 42.2 kilometre Sanlam Cape Town Comrades Marathon on Saturday. The National Commissioner of the SAPS, General Fannie Masemola has wished them well, saying their participation in marathons signalled that this was another way of promoting and encouraging fitness within the SAPS.

Masemola led fifty-two members from various stations in the country as well as Provincial Commissioners and Divisional Commissioners in the 10km and 5 km race. “We continue to encourage and implement wellness and fitness programmes to ensure police officers are always fit to respond to the call of duty”, said General Masemola. Provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said the SAPS had 21 sporting codes which includes athletics, rugby and soccer.

“The organisation encourages members to keep fit and healthy and over and above that a fitness policy within the SAPS ensures operational members undergo fitness tests and assessments regularly.” The Western Cape Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Thembisile Patekile says members are operationally ready to police the event to ensure the safety and security of participants and supporters. “Our members are already on the ground heightening police visibility. We are here to ensure the race takes place in a safe and secure environment,” said Patekile.