Strong winds and ’intense weather system’ warning for the Western Cape over next few days
CAPE TOWN – The South African Weather Service (SAWS) issued a Yellow Level 4 weather warning for the Western Cape on Tuesday.
The weather service said an intense weather system will result in a strong to gale force south-east to easterly force wind – between 60 to 70 km/h or gusting 80 to 100 km/h – between Saldanha Bay and Plettenberg Bay from Thursday afternoon until Saturday November 27.
Away from the coast, strong to gale force north-easterly winds will affect the eastern Namaqua District in the Northern Cape and Western Cape. The weather conditions are expected to spread to the Garden Route by Friday.
The weather service said on Saturday north-westerly winds will develop along the Northern Cape coast where it will be strong to near gale force.
According to the City of Cape Town’s Disaster Risk Management spokesperson, Charlotte Powell, services will be on standby for any weather-related emergencies.
“The SA Weather Service has advised the Disaster Risk Management Centre that Cape Town will experience damaging winds over the next few days.
“The forecast predicts strong to gale-force south-easterly to easterly winds (70 -80km/h) gusting between 90 and 100 km/h.
“The City’s services are on standby to deal with any impacts related to the predicted weather warning,” Powell said.
Any weather-related emergencies can be directed to the City’s Public Emergency Communication Centre by dialling 021 480 7700 from a cellphone or 107 from a landline.
IOL