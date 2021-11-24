Strong winds and ’intense weather system’ warning for the Western Cape over next few days

The weather service said an intense weather system will result in a strong to gale force south-east to easterly force wind – between 60 to 70 km/h or gusting 80 to 100 km/h – between Saldanha Bay and Plettenberg Bay from Thursday afternoon until Saturday November 27.

CAPE TOWN – The South African Weather Service (SAWS) issued a Yellow Level 4 weather warning for the Western Cape on Tuesday.

Away from the coast, strong to gale force north-easterly winds will affect the eastern Namaqua District in the Northern Cape and Western Cape. The weather conditions are expected to spread to the Garden Route by Friday.

The weather service said on Saturday north-westerly winds will develop along the Northern Cape coast where it will be strong to near gale force.

According to the City of Cape Town’s Disaster Risk Management spokesperson, Charlotte Powell, services will be on standby for any weather-related emergencies.