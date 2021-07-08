Student starts mobile coffee shop to pay for tuition

Cape Town – When President Cyril Rampahosa placed the nation on alert level 4 of the lockdown many people’s spirits died, especially those within the restaurant and hospitality industry. However, one man has taken it in his stride to start something new.

Banele Mooi, 21, from Motherwell in the Eastern Cape, is currently a marketing management student at Russell Road College and has been waking people up with the smell of coffee for the past week. Mooi, who works as a barista at a local restaurant where he has been supporting himself to pay for his tuition, books and transport, has been placed on short-time since the implementation of alert level 4 of the lockdown. Speaking to African News Agency (ANA), Mooi said his love for entrepreneurship led him to start Morning Brew Coffee on July 2.

“I recently started my business after level 4 was implemented. I was working at a restaurant but our hours were cut down and I wasn’t earning much. “So, I tried to find a new means of making a living because of the hours I had at the restaurant,” Mooi said. Mooi’s mobile coffee shop can be found along Hobie Beach in Nelson Mandela Bay and the reception of his business has been welcomed with open arms by residents in the vicinity.

He said it was so well received that someone assisted him in marketing his business. “The reception was huge. There was a lady who is a public relations (PR) specialist and she advised me on a few things and gave me pointers on what to do regarding my business. “She also assisted me with social media marketing for my business and this led to much more support from people,” Mooi told ANA.

Mooi has been serving coffee daily from 7am until 12pm but said his busiest days are from Friday to Sunday. “Friday to Sunday has got to be of my busiest days. Since people have been seeing and reading about me (they) have come out to support me. “People just come to get coffee as opposed to even just coming to visit the beach at all.