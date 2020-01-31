The Sun Met is one of Cape Town's - and arguably South Africa's - major horse racing events that will take place this weekend. It will have a touch of international flavour as Ryan Moore is riding defending champion Rainbow Bridge.





The 2020 Sun Met is South Africa’s premier Group One weight for age racing event.





Moore, one of the world’s top jockeys, has recorded over 34 international Group 1 wins and close on 3000 wins globally with over $50m in earnings for his mounts at a global 29% winners to ratio.





Moore has ridden the majority of these for the global powerhouse of Aidan O’Brien’s Ballydoyle Stables who house the majority of the Coolmore horses.





Ryan is in high demand internationally, and the fact that he has accepted to not only partner Rainbow Bridge, but to participate in South Africa’s premier event is a both a privilege and a spectacle to watch for those attending the meeting.





On Saturday Ryan was in Florida to partner the Aidan O’Brien-trained Magic Wand in the Pegasus World Cup Turf International Stakes (he was second) and on Monday he rode More Than This in the Classic Mile at the big Chinese New Year meeting in Hong Kong, replacing Karis Teetan who had won all his three rides on the horse.





On route to South Africa, Ryan will have made a pit stop in Saudi Arabia to ride work (morning exercise) on horses entered for the world’s richest horse race, the $20 million Saudi Cup on February 29.





Eric Sands, the trainer of the defending champion said: “I hope he will get a chance to sit on Rainbow Bridge before Saturday but, if not, he is a professional and he knows what to do.”





Last years Sun MET winner, Rainbow Bridge at the Milnerton stables with radio personality Suga of Heart 104.9 FM. Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency(ANA)





The international exposure Ryan Moore brings to the race can only add to the intrigue of what is already an exciting and competitive race.