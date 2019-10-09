Suspect, 24, to appear over murder of Michaela Booysen









Michaela Booysen Photo: Facebook Cape Town – A 24-year old suspect is expected to appear in the Mossel Bay Magistrate's Court on Thursday in connection with the death of 17-year-old Michaela Booysen. Southern Cape police spokesperson Captain Malcolm Pojie said on Wednesday the 24-year-old remains in custody after Michaela was attacked with a pickaxe handle while walking with her boyfriend in the early hours on Sunday. The assailants fled with the Hillcrest Secondary School pupil's takkies. "Michaela was hit with a pickaxe handle on the head and succumbed on the scene because of a head injury. "The boyfriend was lucky to escape but was later found distraught and extremely traumatised," said Pojie. "The suspects fled the scene with a pair of black Nike takkies belonging to Michaela."

Three men between the ages of 17 and 24 were arrested early on Tuesday morning but two of them were released due to insufficient evidence.

Meanwhile, three Hillcrest Secondary School pupils accused of stabbing another pupil to death on Monday appeared in the Mossel Bay Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

The trio are alleged to have taken turns in stabbing 16-year-old Khuselo Ndanda on Monday. Khuselo died in hospital.

“The three (pupils) who stand accused of stabbing their fellow 16-year-old learner, Khusela Ndanda, to death at the Hillcrest Secondary school on Monday, appeared in court earlier today," Pojie said.

"They were remanded into custody and the case was postponed to the 17th of October for a formal bail application.”

The school will hold a memorial service for Khuselo and Michaela Booysen on Thursday.