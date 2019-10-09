Cape Town – A 24-year old suspect is expected to appear in the Mossel Bay Magistrate's Court on Thursday in connection with the death of 17-year-old Michaela Booysen.
Southern Cape police spokesperson Captain Malcolm Pojie said on Wednesday the 24-year-old remains in custody after Michaela was attacked with a pickaxe handle while walking with her boyfriend in the early hours on Sunday. The assailants fled with the Hillcrest Secondary School pupil's takkies.
"Michaela was hit with a pickaxe handle on the head and succumbed on the scene because of a head injury.
"The boyfriend was lucky to escape but was later found distraught and extremely traumatised," said Pojie.
"The suspects fled the scene with a pair of black Nike takkies belonging to Michaela."