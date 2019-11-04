Suspect bust two years after young mom's body found in shallow grave









Picture: luctheo/Pixabay Cape Town - More than two years after Abenise Bowes's death, a 39-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murdering the young mom and burying her in a shallow grave just metres away from her home in Lotus River. Cops say they finally obtained enough evidence to arrest the suspect who some say was the main suspect all along. Shortly after 4am, officers from the Anti-Gang Unit and Grassy Park Police Station descended on the suspect's home and trapped him inside. The body of Abenise, 30, was found face down in a hole on 2 April 2017, just days after she was reported missing by her husband, Dwight Bowes. At the time, a relative had told the Daily Voice that her children and close relatives were taken to Tygerberg Hospital for DNA sampling and their worst fears were confirmed when they were informed that it was her body.

Abenise Bowes. Picture: Supplied





The relative claimed the couple had been arguing days before her death and on the day she disappeared, she had planned to move out of their home.

According to a source, police were always suspicious of the suspect’s behaviour.

“There was never enough evidence, but there is a detective that worked very hard to get statements and found enough proof for the courts to issue a warrant for him.

“On Friday, when we got to his house, he tried to jump over a vibracrete wall, but got a skrik (fright) to see all the officers waiting for him to try and escape.

“When we cuffed him, he still denied it, saying he can’t talk because his mind was on what is going to happen when he goes to Pollsmoor.”

Police spokesperson, Mihlali Majikela, confirms a 39-year-old man was arrested after a warrant of arrest was issued.

“Autopsy results revealed that the fatal injuries the deceased sustained were the result of blunt force against her head,” he said.

“He will face charges of murder and defeating the ends of justice, and is expected to make his first court appearance [today] at the Wynberg Magistrate's Court.”

Daily Voice