Cape Town - More than two years after Abenise Bowes's death, a 39-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murdering the young mom and burying her in a shallow grave just metres away from her home in Lotus River.
Cops say they finally obtained enough evidence to arrest the suspect who some say was the main suspect all along.
Shortly after 4am, officers from the Anti-Gang Unit and Grassy Park Police Station descended on the suspect's home and trapped him inside.
The body of Abenise, 30, was found face down in a hole on 2 April 2017, just days after she was reported missing by her husband, Dwight Bowes.
At the time, a relative had told the Daily Voice that her children and close relatives were taken to Tygerberg Hospital for DNA sampling and their worst fears were confirmed when they were informed that it was her body.