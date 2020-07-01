Suspect to appear over alleged rape of girl, 14, at Cape Town model agency
Cape Town – A man, 50, is due to appear in court on rape charges over an incident that occurred at a modelling agency in the Cape Town CBD.
It is alleged a 14-year-old girl was raped last week after she went for a photo shoot at the Loop Street agency, Western Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said on Wednesday.
"Cape Town detectives from the Family Violence, Child and Sexual Offences Unit and the Provincial Serial and Electronic Crimes Unit reacted on information and conducted a search and seizure at a modelling agency in Loop Street, Cape Town, yesterday, which resulted in the arrest of a 50-year-old man on charges of rape," said Rwexana.
"It is alleged that a 14-year-old girl went for a photo shoot on 2020-06-24 and was allegedly raped by the suspect. The suspect is expected to appear in the Cape Town Regional court today.
"Anyone who might have fallen victim of sexual violence in the modelling agency in Cape Town, which cannot be named at this stage, is requested to contact the investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Graham Davids, on 082 522 1086."
In May, an alleged serial rapist, who posed as a model scout, was arrested at a roadblock in the Eastern Cape following a manhunt. The 33-year-old is accused of luring young aspiring models to photoshoots through Facebook before allegedly raping them.
In July last year, after being on trial since 2015, former Kempton Park model agency boss Dawie de Villiers was sentenced to life imprisonment for rape and 162 years for 24 other counts he faced.
De Villiers faced, among others, charges of rape, sexual assault, indecent assault, sexual grooming as well as the possession and accessing of child pornography. He committed the crimes between 2008 and 2013.
He also raped and sexually assaulted several teenage girls between 2011 and 2012. Among the charges he faced was the rape of a 15-year-old girl in 2011.IOL