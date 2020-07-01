Suspect to appear over alleged rape of girl, 14, at Cape Town model agency

Cape Town – A man, 50, is due to appear in court on rape charges over an incident that occurred at a modelling agency in the Cape Town CBD.

It is alleged a 14-year-old girl was raped last week after she went for a photo shoot at the Loop Street agency, Western Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said on Wednesday.

"Cape Town detectives from the Family Violence, Child and Sexual Offences Unit and the Provincial Serial and Electronic Crimes Unit reacted on information and conducted a search and seizure at a modelling agency in Loop Street, Cape Town, yesterday, which resulted in the arrest of a 50-year-old man on charges of rape," said Rwexana.

"It is alleged that a 14-year-old girl went for a photo shoot on 2020-06-24 and was allegedly raped by the suspect. The suspect is expected to appear in the Cape Town Regional court today.

"Anyone who might have fallen victim of sexual violence in the modelling agency in Cape Town, which cannot be named at this stage, is requested to contact the investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Graham Davids, on 082 522 1086."