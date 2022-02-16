Suspects alleged to have robbed a Cape Town post office nabbed

CAPE Town – Two suspects alleged to have robbed the Post Office in Brackenfell, Cape Town arrested hours later. The City of Cape Town’s metro police department apprehended the suspects in the Brackenfell area on Tuesday.

According to metro police spokesperson, Superintendent Ruth Solomon officers also recovered a large sum of money. “Officers were busy with crime prevention patrol last night (Tuesday) when they received information of a suspicious vehicle in the area. “The vehicle was spotted on CCTV cameras driving away from an armed robbery earlier at the post office and CCTV operators noted the same vehicle exploring the Brackenfell area around 10pm.

“The officers stopped and searched the vehicle on the R300 close to the Van Riebeeck off ramp in the direction of the N2 highway,” Solomon said. She said upon searching the vehicle in question, officers found a large sum of money under the driver’s seat which was covered with a cloth. Officers found about R15 000 in the possession of the passenger in the vehicle.