Cape Town - Two suspects were arrested on Monday for the murder of 59-year-old farmer, Robin McGregor, who was fatally stabbed during a house robbery on Wolwefontein farm last week Wednesday evening, police said.

SAPS Western Cape spokesman, Lieutenant Colonel Andrè Traut said: "The murder weapon as well as the firearm and other house hold items, which were stolen during the incident, were recovered."

The suspects aged 23 and 33 years old are expected to appear before the Tulbagh Magistrates Court on Thursday.

"Serious and violent crimes are a top priority for the Western Cape and our investigators will make every endeavour to ensure that perpetrators are brought to book," Traut said.

African News Agency/ANA