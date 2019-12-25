Despite a constrained and vulnerable system, the power supplier said that no load shedding is expected on Christmas day and the Day of Goodwill. Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - Eskom is not load shedding today. The power utility also said that there is no load shedding expected on Christmas day and the Day of Goodwill (Boxing day) primarily as a result of a drop in demand during the holiday period and the expected return of some generating units to service.

Eskom added that it will continue to use emergency reserves to supplement capacity if necessary over this period.

"We however remind customers that as the system continues to be vulnerable and unpredictable, the possibility of load shedding remains.

"Our technical teams will continue to work over the holiday period to monitor the situation, to carry out planned maintenance and to work at reducing unplanned breakdowns to below 9 500MW to enable us to minimise the possibility of load shedding.