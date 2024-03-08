Taxi violence erupts at Blue Route Mall in Cape Town as roads blocked after standoff

Members of the public have been urged to avoid the Blue Route Mall in Cape Town and surrounds after reports of taxi violence at the mall emerged on Friday afternoon. According to reports, it is believed minibus taxis were blocking Tokai Road, with more taxis arriving on the scene. Members of the public are unable to leave nor go in to the area.

According to witnesses, shots were being fired and police who arrived on the scene are closing the road from Main Road until the M3. The incident comes two days after there was an active shooting in Retreat, resulting in a well-known taxi driver being shot in his taxi. Moosa Joseph, 25, was shot dead while seated behind the steering wheel of a white Toyota Quantum.

Joseph is said to have been shot once in the head and once in the chest. He was declared dead at the scene. Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk says that cops are investigating the shooting. Van Wyk said: “While he was sitting he was approached by an unidentified male who randomly shot at him. He was declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel. The motive for this incident forms part of the police investigation.”

At the time, Retreat Rd and Eleven Ave was closed by the police. Law enforcement and SAPS are currently on the scene. This is a developing story.