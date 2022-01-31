Teacher assistant arrested for the alleged gang-rape of pupil during extra maths lessons

According to police, although charges only came to light recently, the incident allegedly occurred on October 30, last year. The learner claims that the incident occurred at the school during extra mathematics classes.

Cape Town - A 24-year-old teacher assistant has appeared in court after being arrested last week (January 25,) for allegedly gang-raping a 17-year-old pupil at the iHlumelo Secondary School in Mbekweni, Paarl.

It is alleged that the learner had gone to the bathroom to relieve herself when the assistant teacher came and grabbed her. The assistant teacher’s “friend” allegedly pulled down her panties and let the assistant teacher rape her. After raping her, the assistant teacher then handed her over to “his friend” who also raped her.

The suspects then allegedly threatened the pupil and told her not to tell anyone about the incident.

“A rape case docket was registered on Monday, January 23. The Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Units (FCS) are still investigating this matter,” said Western Cape police spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk.