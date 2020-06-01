Teacher unions slam WC government decision to reopen schools

Johannesburg - Five recognised teacher unions - Sadtu, Natu, Naptosa, PEU and Saou - have slammed the Western Cape government’s decision to go it alone in reopening schools from June 1.

This comes as the Department of Basic Education announced on Sunday that it had taken a decision to delay the reopening of schools by a week, from the expected June 1 to June 8.

The teacher unions said in a joint statement that they were not aware of the date to delay reopening schools to June 8. They said they have been pushing for a meeting with the Department of Basic Education, which has since been scheduled for June 11.

On the Western Cape government’s decision to reopen schools alone today, the unions said: “The attitude of the Western Cape to define itself outside the collective must not be allowed. South Africa is one country and their insistence to go it alone undermines the unitary nature of our education system.

“We are not only going to scrutinize but challenge their motive. This is the time to show solidarity with the plight of other provinces and indeed, sympathy with the plight of thousands of our teachers and children across the nation.

“The schools across the country must prioritize the training of the teachers on the amended curriculum and allow the teachers the professional autonomy to help the learners as and when they finally return to schools,” the teacher unions said.

Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schafer said on Sunday that the province would be reopening its schools for Grade 7 and 12 pupils on Monday. They said they had spent over R280m on personal protective equipment and cleaning materials, which included over two million masks for pupils and staff, over 7000 non-contact thermometers for screening and millions of litres of hand sanitiser, liquid soap, disinfectant and bleach.

Schafer said it would be unfair not to reopen schools as there were too many schools that were ready and prepared to return as of Sunday.

“Learners have already begun to arrive at school hostels today (Sunday), and parents have made preparations to take their children to school (on Monday) morning. School staff and WCED officials have been working around the clock to ensure that all plans are in place to receive those learners on time.

“Given these preparations, and the enormous effort put in by teachers and non-teaching staff alike, it would be unfair to delay all schools from re-opening.

“There will also be some schools that do not receive learners tomorrow, either because they are not at a suitable state of readiness in terms of safety protocols, or they are closed for cleaning if there has been a confirmed case of Covid-19 at the school.

“These schools will communicate with their staff members and parents of learners in this regard,” she said.

Schafer said keeping schools closed because of anxieties surrounding Covid-19 would not resolve anything.

“The South African Paediatric Association has come out in favour of the phased re-opening. We are taking every precaution, but the longer schools remain closed, the poor will suffer the most.

“The disingenuous arguments by some that all schools should open simultaneously do not hold water. They argue that the poor will be left behind. Well the reality is that the poor are being left behind now, as wealthier schools or parents have the means to continue online.

“Our schools are overwhelmingly ready, including schools that serve poor communities. This has also been verified by the NECT,” said Schafer.